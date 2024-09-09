On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ON worth $59,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ON by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 516,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $44.44 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.16.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

