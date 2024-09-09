Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.39. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

