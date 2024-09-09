ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,634,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $91.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

