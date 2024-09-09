OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
OneSpan Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.98 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 0.77.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
