OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

OneSpan Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.98 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

About OneSpan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Quarry LP raised its position in OneSpan by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.