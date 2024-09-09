Oppenheimer Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $490.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $514.18.

NYSE DPZ opened at $408.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

