Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,354,690. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

