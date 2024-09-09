Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,935,000 after purchasing an additional 178,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.