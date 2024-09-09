Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.45. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.