Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.12 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $5,658,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 106.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $74.43 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

