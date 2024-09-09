Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 4,395.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Olin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

