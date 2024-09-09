Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $155.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

