Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Essent Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $977,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

