Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $66,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $266.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

