Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWI opened at $121.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

