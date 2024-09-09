Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,063 shares of company stock worth $2,591,881 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $168.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.10. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

