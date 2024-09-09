Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $10,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

