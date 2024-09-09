Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

