Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $94.96 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

