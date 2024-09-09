Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 834 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $875,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,580,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

DY stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

