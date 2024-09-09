Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.20 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after buying an additional 208,953 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

