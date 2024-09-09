Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.