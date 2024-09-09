Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.49 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Organon & Co. by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.