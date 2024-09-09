Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.57% of Organon & Co. worth $136,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.