ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $650.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.12. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $724,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

