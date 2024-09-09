ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORIC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ORIC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

