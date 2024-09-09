Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($3.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.71) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

ONT stock opened at GBX 144.44 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -747.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £1,107,649.64 ($1,456,475.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 414 shares of company stock valued at $44,814. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

