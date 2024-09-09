Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.77, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,242 shares of company stock worth $21,540,409 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

