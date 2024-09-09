Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.8 %

PARA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

