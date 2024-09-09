Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $3.15 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 10,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 71,657 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 77,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

