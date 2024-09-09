Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $179.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.13.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of PCTY opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $206.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

