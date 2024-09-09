PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

