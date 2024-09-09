PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.