PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sells $461,750.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Cho sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $461,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PCB Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCB opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $20.22.
PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
About PCB Bancorp
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
