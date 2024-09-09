PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

