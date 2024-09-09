PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- About the Markup Calculator
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.