PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,258,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $2,457,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,319. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $106.63 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $109.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

