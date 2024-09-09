Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

