Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,292,000 after acquiring an additional 481,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $125.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

