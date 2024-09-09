PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $116.53 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

