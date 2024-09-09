Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PL. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

