Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $5.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.09.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $517.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

