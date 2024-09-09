Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

