Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SPYG stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

