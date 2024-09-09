Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $28,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after acquiring an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

