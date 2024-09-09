Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

