Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.89 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

