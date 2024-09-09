Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $79,392,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,672,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $156.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

