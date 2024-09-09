Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $246.78 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $287.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

