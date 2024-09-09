Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $357.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.40.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

