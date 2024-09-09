Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 725.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after purchasing an additional 797,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

