Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 113,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dollar General by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

